Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
