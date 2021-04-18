 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News