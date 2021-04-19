This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
