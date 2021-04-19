 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News