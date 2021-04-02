Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.