 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bloomington: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News