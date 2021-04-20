Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Near record low temperatures. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
“We typically do get one or two snow events into April,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
