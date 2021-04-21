This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“We typically do get one or two snow events into April,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecaste…
Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Near record low temperatures. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 …
For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s …
National Weather Service in Lincoln issues a freeze warning for Central Illinois.
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted…
Bloomington's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. B…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see…