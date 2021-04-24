Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
“We typically do get one or two snow events into April,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
