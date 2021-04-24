 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News