For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
