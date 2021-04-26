Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.