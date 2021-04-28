Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.