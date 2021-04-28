This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
- Updated
“We typically do get one or two snow events into April,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of a…