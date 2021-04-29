 Skip to main content
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

