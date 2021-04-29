For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
- Updated
“We typically do get one or two snow events into April,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecaste…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of a…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …