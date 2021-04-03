Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.