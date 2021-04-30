This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
