This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
