This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecast…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fore…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…
This evening in Bloomington: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington folks …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see …