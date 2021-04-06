 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News