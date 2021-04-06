Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
