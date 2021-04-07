Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.