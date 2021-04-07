For the drive home in Bloomington: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will s…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It l…
This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fore…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…
Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening in Bloomington: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …