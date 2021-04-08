Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
