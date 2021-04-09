Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.