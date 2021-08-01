This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fai…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can e…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…