Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

