This evening in Bloomington: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97.92. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
