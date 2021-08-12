Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.