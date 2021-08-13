For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday
