This evening in Bloomington: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
