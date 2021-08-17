 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gibson City flood recovery underway

Gibson City flood recovery underway

Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News