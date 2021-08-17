Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
