Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.
