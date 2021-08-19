Bloomington's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Toda…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that i…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect clear skies…
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bloomington. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Par…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect p…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. H…