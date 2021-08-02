This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
An intense series of thunderstorms in southwestern McLean County has caused extensive flooding of roads in the areas of McLean and Heyworth, especially along Kickapoo Creek.
