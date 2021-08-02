Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.