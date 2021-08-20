Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Saturday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.