Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.