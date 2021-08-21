Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Toda…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. H…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect clear skies…
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect p…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Th…