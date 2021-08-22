Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.