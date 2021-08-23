Bloomington's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
