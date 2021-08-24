 Skip to main content
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

