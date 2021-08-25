Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.