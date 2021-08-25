 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gibson City flood recovery underway

Gibson City flood recovery underway

Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News