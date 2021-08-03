Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.