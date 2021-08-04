Bloomington's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds sho…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should b…
For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can e…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Starting Friday and extending into early next week, ambient temperatures across Coles, Macon and McLean counties could touch the low- to mid-90s and dew points could measure into the low- to mid-70s.