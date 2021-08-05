Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
