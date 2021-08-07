This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Sunday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
