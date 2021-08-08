Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.