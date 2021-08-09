This evening in Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Part…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partl…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds sho…
For the drive home in Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gu…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Sunda…
Bloomington’s NOAA weather radio station is still off the air after a May lightning strike, but it could be back by the start of August.