Bloomington's weather radio is still down. Here's when to expect its return.

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington’s NOAA weather radio station is still off the air after a May lightning strike, but it could be back by the start of August.

The tower just west of Bloomington was struck by lightning in the early hours of May 9 and was damaged, knocking out the local weather station.

According to the National Weather Service, the transmitter has been replaced, but other parts for the antenna have not yet arrived.

Meteorologist Kirk Huettl said they’re hoping to have the replacement parts in and installed by a specialized climbing crew within the next two to three weeks, “so by the end of the month, they’re targeting.”

In the meantime, the weather service suggests reprogramming weather alert radios to nearby stations.

McLean County has been added to the coverage area of station WXJ-76 in Champaign (162.550 MHz, Channel 7), and residents can find coverage on WXJ-71 in Peoria (162.475 MHz (Channel 4) and WXJ-24 in Odell (162.450 MHz, Channel 3).

