Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

