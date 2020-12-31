Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.76. 18 degrees is…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. …
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.83. We'll see a lo…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29.5. 24 degrees is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.29. 30 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 5.59. A 9-degree low…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Thu…