Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

