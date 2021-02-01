 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.98. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

