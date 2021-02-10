 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low around 5F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 4.81. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

