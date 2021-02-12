 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 3F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -4.09. -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

