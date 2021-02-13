 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -16.43. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

