Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Occasional snow showers. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -13.09. A 0-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph.