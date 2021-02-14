This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Occasional snow showers. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -13.09. A 0-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
