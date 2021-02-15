Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 4.24. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.