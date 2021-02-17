 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.88. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News