Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.88. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.